Quantessence Capital LLC Buys Shares of 24,834 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

