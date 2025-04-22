Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

