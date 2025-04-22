Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $500.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.84.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

