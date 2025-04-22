Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Acquired Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). In a filing disclosed on April 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Illumina stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Illumina Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

Read Our Latest Report on ILMN

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Illumina by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 39,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 133.3% in the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 3,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

