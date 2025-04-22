Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $136,413.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,463.60. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $104,117.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,344.90. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Bank of America raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jones Trading raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

