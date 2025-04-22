Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.90%.
Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ CWBC opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $304.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $22.89.
Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on CWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
Community West Bancshares Company Profile
Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.
