Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $304.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $22.89.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO James J. Kim bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $27,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,690.08. This represents a 2.73 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Martin E. Plourd sold 7,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $148,918.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,514.62. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,805 shares of company stock worth $104,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWBC

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.