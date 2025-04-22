Promising Penny Stocks To Research – April 21st

SHF, Applied Digital, and Plug Power are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share. Because they often have low liquidity and high volatility, these stocks carry significant risk and are usually favored by speculative investors seeking short-term gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

SHF (SHFS)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Shares of SHF stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,932,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,564. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. SHF has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock remained flat at $3.95 during trading on Monday. 31,532,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,320,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $887.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 115,249,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,137,917. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.07.

