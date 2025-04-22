Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,399,300 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 9,389,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 688,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

MHVYF stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

