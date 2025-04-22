Short Interest in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Rises By 21.5%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,111 shares in the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 25.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 689,888 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 8.4 %

NYSE:PL opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.56. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.98.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Further Reading

