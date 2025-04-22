Financial Contrast: Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NETD) and The Competition

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II
|N/A
|$7.57 million
|36.63
|Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Competitors
|$13.70 billion
|$71.35 million
|36.83
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Competitors
|11.22%
|-48.18%
|1.91%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II’s competitors have a beta of -0.05, meaning that their average stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II competitors beat Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Nabors Energy Transition Sponsor II LLC.
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.