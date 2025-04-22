Carpenter Technology (CRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $729.67 million for the quarter.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRS opened at $167.74 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRS. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

