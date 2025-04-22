Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 5.0% increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE POR opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,795 shares of company stock worth $159,946 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.