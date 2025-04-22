Outdoor Stocks To Research – April 21st

Walmart, Kroger, Lowe’s Companies, RH, and CRH are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to the shares of companies that specialize in products and services for outdoor recreation, adventure, and related lifestyles. Typically, these companies manufacture or retail items such as camping gear, outdoor apparel, and recreational equipment, and their market performance is often influenced by seasonal trends and consumer spending habits in the leisure industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,062,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,848,582. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.72. 5,070,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,790,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $72.19.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded down $8.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,720. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day moving average of $252.50.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH traded down $8.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.28. 823,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,860. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.03 and its 200 day moving average is $333.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,019. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

