Best Leisure Stocks Worth Watching – April 21st

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, Pool, and NetEase are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares in companies that operate within sectors focused on recreation, entertainment, and travel—such as hotels, theme parks, sports facilities, and restaurants. These stocks tend to be cyclical, often influenced by consumer discretionary spending and broader economic conditions that affect leisure activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.81. 1,676,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,320. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,080. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.07. 2,085,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $10.03 on Monday, reaching $296.22. 197,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,997. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pool has a 12 month low of $284.28 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.71.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NetEase stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.17. 486,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,774. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $110.15.

