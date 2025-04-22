Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3753 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of QQA stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $183.94 million and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Company Profile

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

