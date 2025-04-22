Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.
Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $352.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Insider Activity
In other Gladstone Land news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
