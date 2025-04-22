Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $352.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.19. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Land news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

