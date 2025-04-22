Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 1.2% increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

