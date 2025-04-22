Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.750-8.250 EPS.
Genuine Parts Stock Performance
Shares of GPC stock opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $163.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.82.
Genuine Parts Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 63.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
