Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.750-8.250 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $163.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.