General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20, Zacks reports. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. General Electric updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.100-5.450 EPS.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $178.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.46. General Electric has a 52-week low of $148.83 and a 52-week high of $214.21.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

