Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. Pentair updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.310-1.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.650-4.800 EPS.

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12. Pentair has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

