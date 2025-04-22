Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 17 Per Share

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 161.5% increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Robert Walters Stock Performance

Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 249 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £177.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Walters has a 52-week low of GBX 211.17 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 449 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 301.36.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (9.10) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Walters had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Walters will post 61.5448447 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robert Walters Company Profile

In related news, insider Jane Hesmondhalgh acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £17,360 ($23,230.30). Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £20,570 ($27,525.76). 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.