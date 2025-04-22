Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 246.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

GPCR opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of -1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.74.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

