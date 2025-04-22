BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GENI. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Genius Sports Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

