CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWV. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

In other news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,440. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 over the last ninety days.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

