HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock Price

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 197.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALMS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Alumis in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alumis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of ALMS opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Alumis has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

In related news, CEO Martin Babler bought 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $100,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,563.76. This represents a 17.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Colowick bought 16,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $112,244.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,244.88. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALMS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $866,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alumis during the third quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alumis during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

