Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Increases Dividend to GBX 90 Per Share

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 90 ($1.20) per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 116.9% increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $41.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MGNS opened at GBX 3,465.85 ($46.38) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,294.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,547.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,170 ($29.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,970 ($53.12).

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 278.80 ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Sindall Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts predict that Morgan Sindall Group will post 238.9649924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly Gangotra purchased 932 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,185 ($42.62) per share, for a total transaction of £29,684.20 ($39,721.93). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 18,262 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($41.75), for a total transaction of £569,774.40 ($762,444.00). Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

