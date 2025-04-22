BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of OS stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Onestream has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onestream

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onestream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at $119,214,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the fourth quarter worth about $98,076,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Onestream by 5,118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after buying an additional 1,566,276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Onestream by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,321,000 after buying an additional 1,357,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onestream by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,733 shares in the last quarter.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

