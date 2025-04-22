UBS Group Begins Coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

NYSE MGY opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

