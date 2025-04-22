Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Foresight Solar Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON:FSFL opened at GBX 82.94 ($1.11) on Tuesday. Foresight Solar has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 95.20 ($1.27). The stock has a market cap of £469.79 million, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 0.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 earnings per share for the current year.
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
