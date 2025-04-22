CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

CRWV opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. This trade represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546 over the last quarter.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

