MSA Safety (MSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. MSA Safety has a one year low of $127.86 and a one year high of $200.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.54. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MSA Safety from $175.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

