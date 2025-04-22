Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 9,466 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIIG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.