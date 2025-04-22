Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,997 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 828.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

