Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $976,000 Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 86,567 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,241.39. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $232,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,118,686.76. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,600. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 319.23 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.