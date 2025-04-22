Yaupon Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 333,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $31,581,000. Medina Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 566,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 145,945 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 443,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,545,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $16,177,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TS opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.