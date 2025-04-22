Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $14.59 Million Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,099,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,613,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,683,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 551,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 267,777 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.56 and a beta of 0.88. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

