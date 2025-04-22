Yaupon Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,813 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.61% of Century Aluminum worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 19,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,531,000 after buying an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.