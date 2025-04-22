Stifel Financial Corp Has $137.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,468 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $137,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,399,000 after buying an additional 673,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,778,000 after buying an additional 180,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after buying an additional 932,713 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

