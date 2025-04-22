Stifel Financial Corp Has $172.88 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $172,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3256 dividend. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

