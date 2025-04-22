iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,717,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,961,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

