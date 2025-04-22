Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,129 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $144,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

