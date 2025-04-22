IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

