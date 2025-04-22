ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,485 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.98.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

