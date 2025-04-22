Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.43% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $98,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

