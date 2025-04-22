J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $264.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $277.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZPN

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.