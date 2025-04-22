OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.68 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

