State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Purchases 1,318 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $29,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.58 and a 200 day moving average of $268.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.