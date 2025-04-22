Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Shares of IR opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

