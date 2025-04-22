TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,390,000 after purchasing an additional 537,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $218.08 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.22.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

