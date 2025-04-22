State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Purchases 19,996 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $33,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

